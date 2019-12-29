Dorothy Kilmartin Matheson, 94, of Lynchburg, died Friday, December 27, 2019, Born August 26, 1925 in Massachusetts, she was the oldest daughter of the late John and Dorothy Kilmartin. Dorothy was a long time member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, served as Head of Volunteers at Virginia Baptist Hospital and took great pride in being a Social Worker. She is survived by her children, John Matheson Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Lynchburg, James Matheson and his wife, Sandra, of Jacksonville, Fla., Dorothy Matheson Fagan and her husband, Robert, of Fort Myers, Fla., Patricia Matheson Pond and her husband, Ed, of Stockton Springs, Maine; and a former daughter-in-law, Elaine (Matheson) Blankenship of Durham, N.C.; thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Thomas Matheson. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Kenneth Rush as celebrant. A reception will follow the service in the church commons. Interment will be held privately at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lynchburg Grows 1339 Englewood St. Lynchburg, VA 24501 or to the Free Clinic of Central Virginia 1016 Main St. Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg (434-237-9424) is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
Matheson, Dorothy Kilmartin
