Patricia Blair Massie, 66, of Amherst, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Guggenhiemer Health & Rehab Center. A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Johnsons Senior Center, Amherst, Centra Health Hospice and also the staff at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab Center, Lynchburg, for their sincere care and compassion. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
