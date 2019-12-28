Mildred Parks Sandidge Massie, 87, of Madison Heights, who was a wonderful and devoted mother passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on January 3, 1932, in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Paxton Sandidge and Mariamna Brown Sandidge. Mildred was a member of Saint Luke's Church in Pedlar Mills, and a retired administrative assistant for VDOT with 30 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Paxton Sandidge Jr. She is survived by a son, Joe Massie Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Amherst; a daughter, Mariamna Sutherland and her husband, Tom, of Madison Heights; a brother, William Sandidge of Madison Heights; a grandson, Joe Massie lll of Amherst; two grandpups, Matt and Meaghan; A great nephew, Colton Amato who she had a special bond; her supervisor at VDOT, Ray Clark who was like a brother to her; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Dr. Michael R. Fitzgerald officiating burial will follow in Harewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
