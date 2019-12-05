Elmo Willard Massie Jr., 83, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband to his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley Garbee Massie. Born on January 26, 1936, in Nelson County, Va., he was the son of the late Elmo Willard Massie Sr. and the late Lucy Lawhorne Massie. Elmo was a retired machine operator for the Lynchburg Foundry Company, where he served for 30 years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. Elmo loved to hunt, fish and watch wrestling and the Washington Redskins. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. In addition to his parents, Elmo was preceded in death by a son, Michael Massie. In addition to his wife, Elmo is survived by his son, Mark Massie of Rustburg; two stepchildren, Betty Bumgarner and Norma Millner and her husband, Dennis, all of Lynchburg; four siblings, Carroll Massie and his wife, Linda, of Monroe, Virginia Makielski of St. Augustine, Fla., Elizabeth Mitchell and her husband, Dick, of Waverly, and, Thomas Massie of Cataula, Ga.; six grandchildren, Dakota Massie, Jonathan Bumgarner, Jessica Jones and her husband, Adam, Heather Pollard and her husband, Ben, Matt Millner and his wife, Bethany, and Renae Normandin and her husband, Quincy; six great-grandchildren; a host of other loving family members and friends including a loving nephew, Pat Gossett; and a devoted aide, Wendy Moses. A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Larry Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
