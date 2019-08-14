Mary Ann "Mernie" Massey Brown Mitchell, 75, of Evington, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born on February 21, 1944, in Roanoke, Va., she was a daughter of the late Willard Aubrey Massey and Mary Ideal Cheek Massey. Mernie was in production for Stone Printing in Roanoke and Progress Printing in Lynchburg for over 35 years. She loved fishing, camping, water skiing, Smith Mountain Lake, cooking, flower gardening, and she deeply cared about animals and family time. She is survived by two sons, Danny Ray Leonard and Allen Dale Leonard, both of Lynchburg; one sister, Pearl "Bobby" Robertson Massey Thomas (JC) of Richmond; one brother, Delbert Roy Massey Jr. (Kathy Kildea); three grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local ASPCA in Mernie's name. A memorial service will be held, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with Capt. Joseph J. DeMato officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
