Hilda Woody Massey, 81, of Appomattox, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Sterling W. Massey Jr. Born in Appomattox on May 27, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Glendola Catron Woody Carter and James Edward Woody Sr. Hilda was a member of Rocks Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Sheila M. Smith and husband, Reggie, of Brookneal; two brothers, James E. Woody Jr. and wife, Phyllis, and Roy E. Woody and wife, Iris, both of Appomattox; one sister, Hazel W. Thomas of Appomattox; stepbrother, Samuel E. Carter and wife, Gloria, of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Kirstin S. Smith and Hannah J. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, William L. Woody and one sister, Mary W. Smith. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at her daughter's residence on Sugar Hill Road in Brookneal. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Rocks Baptist Church, 393 Rocks Church Road, Pamplin, VA 23958 or Pamplin Vol. Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.