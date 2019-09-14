Sandra "Sandy" Dorr Mason, 63, of Gladys, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Gary Elwood Mason. Born on July 29, 1956, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Francis Dorr Sr. and the late Madeline Rita Baglin Dorr. Sandy was a loving housewife who dearly loved the Lord, her parents, husband, children, siblings, grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by three siblings, Eddie Dorr Jr., Randy Dorr and Charlene Dunaway. In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Book and her husband, Ted Jr., of Easton, Md.; two sons, Charlie Mason and his wife, Kelley, of Goode, and Daniel Mason and his wife, Kathryn, of Concord; two siblings, Debbie Proffitt of Lynchburg, and Wayne Dorr and his wife, Michele, of Lynchburg; 18 grandchildren, Zachery, Kaleb, Jacob, Madeline, Nathan, Xian, Piper, Arah, Ever, Thrace, Dagyn, Illyria, Sorrel, Violaine, Bryce, Elise, Asher and Marshall; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Mr. Ted Book, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Gladys. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and at other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
