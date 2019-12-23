Robert Thomas "Bobby" Mason, 53, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Bobby was a banker with Suntrust Bank for many years. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with the Rev. Tom Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
