Robert "Bobby" Thomas Mason, 53, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Born on July 12, 1966 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Carolyn Rose Mason Savage and the late Michael Lee Mason. In addition to his mother, Carolyn and step father, Stewart, Bobby is survived by his two sons, Evan Thomas Mason and Andrew Paul Mason; his brother, Michael David Mason and girlfriend, Yvette Clark; former wife and mother of the boys, Paula Dale Mason; and brother-in-law, Thomas Dale. Bobby loved spending time at the beach, especially Oak Island, cheering on his Washington D.C. sports, but most of all he loved spending time with his boys, Evan and Andy. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with the Rev. Tom Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bobby's name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 805-5856, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Mason, Robert "Bobby" Thomas
