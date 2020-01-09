Macon Terrell Mason, 67, of Lynchburg, passed on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior and will always be in our hearts. Loving father and dedicated husband, Macon Terrell Mason passed on his son's birthday at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with many health issues. He was born on September 17, 1952, raised by his grandparents and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1971. He was a 21 year employee of Simplimatic Engineering. While in good health, he enjoyed working in the yard, repairing small engines, trout fishing and deer hunting. He was a train enthusiast who loved to just relax and watch the locomotives roll by. As his health declined he spent his time enjoying Country Music and Southern Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. He was preceded in death by his mother, June Marie Mayberry; his grandparents, Annie Laura (Hudson) Mason and William Lee Mason; his sister, Audrey Phelps; and granddaughter, Laura Mason. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Linda Gail Mason; his children, Shelby Wiley (Jim), Deborah Pangle, and Danny Mason; his granddaughters, Amber, Courtney, and Savanah; his sister, Cindy Mann; and three special aunts, Nancy Staton, Doris Brooks, and Fay Wells. The family would like to thank the staff of UVA Dialysis and Allison Helgeson, FNP-C of Stroobants Cardiovascular Center for their care and treatment over the last five years. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Mason, Macon Terrell
To plant a tree in memory of Macon Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.