Georgia Bailey Mason, 90, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late William Albert Mason Sr. for 29 years. Born on September 1, 1929, in Charlotte County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Vest Bailey and Mary Wilson Bailey. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Albert Mason Jr. and five siblings. Georgia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Longwood College. She was a retired school teacher having taught early in her career at Brookville High School; her last 20 years of teaching were at New London Academy. Georgia was a member of the American Association of University Women as well. She was a longtime faithful member of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for 41 years. Georgia was an active member of the United Methodist Women at the local and district levels. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Susan Ferrentino and husband, Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, of Orange, Conn., and Laurie Mason of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Richard Mason McClain and wife, Sheena, of Colchester, Vt., Steven Kenley McClain of Colombia, South America, Katherine Padecky of Pembroke, N.H., and Micajah Cole Mason of Lynchburg; two great-grandchildren, Mason Michael McClain and Mia Rose McClain, of Colchester, Vt.; her beloved nieces and nephews, Tricia, Pam, Cynthia, Kell, Ryland, Jr., Lynette, Tom, Reid, and Margaret; two brothers-in-law, Ben K. Mason of Lynchburg, and Hilton Hamlett of Phenix; a sister-in-law, Pencye Bailey of Richmond; and many other beloved relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends at a "Drive Thru Visitation" from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, in Lynchburg. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brookneal with Pastor Michael Teixeira officiating. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartland Health Care Center for their loving care and support. Georgia was a longstanding driver and coordinator for volunteer drivers at Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 605 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504 or www.mealslynchburg.org. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Apr 26
Visitation
Sunday, April 26, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.