Edward Frank Mason 92, of Forest, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Bessie and Hutson Mason of Lynchburg, Va., born on April 16, 1927. He is survived by Lois Layne Mason, his loving wife of 67 years; son, Edward Mason; daughter, Christine (Greg) Borchers; grandchildren, Jacob (Victoria) Borchers, Sarah Borchers, and Rachel (Brandon) Rasco; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families, all who were loved like one of his own. Ed was a very proud World War II Marine veteran, 32nd Degree Freemason and Scottish Rite Shriner. He retired from the Champion Spark Plug Co. after 38 dedicated years. In his retirement, he volunteered with the Interfaith Outreach Association, Lynchburg Baptist Disaster Relief group, a devoted member of the Calvary Baptist Church serving as a deacon, head usher and on many committees and avid attendee at the Jamerson YMCA. The family would like to give a heartfelt "thank you" to the Centra Hospice of Lynchburg staff and nurses for their steadfast care. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Lynchburg on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends and family following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Salvation Army or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2711, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Mason, Edward Frank
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.