Edgar Roger "Grumpa" Mason, 88, of Evington, passed away peacefully at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Peggy "Grummy" Mason for 62 years. Roger was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and 13 siblings. Roger is survived by his daughter, Cindy Mason (Kenny) of Evington; his granddaughter, Amanda Bruffy, other relatives and friends. Roger enjoyed growing vegetables, which he shared with many others and also enjoyed working on small engines. He loved helping all of his friends and neighbors. Roger was employed by Burlington Industries for 42 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel. The Rev. Dwight Weaver and the Rev. Ricky Scott will co-officiate. Interment will be held at Leffler Community Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome for a time of visitation on Monday, November 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Langhorne Chapel Community Church. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.