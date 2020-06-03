October 25, 1953 - May 31, 2020 Joseph Ray Martinez, 66, began walking the streets of gold on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A celebration of his homegoing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Pate Chapel at 3 p.m. Ray was born on October 25, 1953, in California where he met the love of his life, Kathy Martinez. In addition to his wife, Kathy, Ray leaves behind his son Timothy and his wife Jeannie and their two daughters, Annabelle and Charlotte. He also leaves behind his daughter Heather and her husband, Kyle Hahn along with their son, Patrick José. Ray was known as Papa to his grandchildren and hearing their laughter and the sounds of their playing was one of his favorite things. He loved having a full, loud house. Ray loved his family, football, Disney, and the Little League World Series. He devoted 25 years to the football team at Liberty Christian Academy where he served as an assistant coach and athletic trainer. He looked forward to the start of football season every year and raised a family of football fanatics. Because of his love for Christ and his desire for his children to grow in the Lord, Ray was active in the youth group at Thomas Road Baptist Church. He and Kathy volunteered as leaders of the puppets ministry team and served as chaperones on a variety of mission trips. Ray continued to participate in church via livestream after he was no longer able to attend in person. Ray and his family moved to Lynchburg, where he lived for the past 35 years, for Ray to attend college where he earned his degree in psychology. He worked as a substance abuse therapist and established and ran a halfway house for women as they completed their journey out of addiction. Ray will be remembered as someone who loved others, was kind to all, and judged no one. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of his homegoing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Pate Chapel at 3 p.m. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Jun 4
Visitation
Thursday, June 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Jun 5
Service
Friday, June 5, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Pate Chapel of Thomas Road Baptist Church
One Mountain View Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
One Mountain View Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
