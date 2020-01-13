Warren Cardwell Martin, 92, of Salisbury Circle, Lynchburg, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Appomattox County, on August 29, 1927, he was a son of the late Nellie Moore and John Graydon Martin. Warren was a member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church where he organized the family funding of the church organ in memory of their grandmother Ellen C. Moore. Warren supported the American Cancer Society in many ways. He served his country in the United States Army. Following World War II he taught General Studies to children of American Personnel stationed in Germany. He was a middle school History teacher in the California Education system. He is survived by his companion, Hamilton Holliday and their beloved dog, "Lady"; one brother, Calvin "Butch" Martin and wife, Amy, of Gladstone; sister-in-law, Alice Clapp Martin of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, R. Clayton Martin; and one sister, Verta M. Banton and her husband, Mason. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Flood officiating. A private burial will be held in the Martin Family cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends at the home of Cal "Butch" and Amy Martin. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Martin Family Cemetery, c/o June Page, 749 Oak Ridge Road, Appomattox, VA 24522, American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522, or the Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Martin, Warren Cardwell
