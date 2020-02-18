Travis Wayne Martin, 80, of Altavista, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

