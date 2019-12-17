Diago Shavar Martin Sr. Diago Shavar Martin Sr., of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Edward Hendricks, officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 7 until 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

