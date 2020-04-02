Richard Hiram Martin, of Madison Heights, departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lynchburg, Va. Richard was born March 14, 1944, to Emma Martin Henson and Richard L. Grooms in Amherst, Va. Raised by his maternal Grandparents, Deacon Willie Massie and Mary Martin. Richard leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Elouise Martin of Newport News, Va.; one daughter, Pamela Duncan (Reginald) of Savannah, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Richmond Hills, Va., Marcus Martin, Bloomingdale, Ga., Reginald, Ravell and Regina Duncan of Savannah, Va.; and two great- grandchildren of Richmond Hills, Va.; five aunts, Tearl Martin of Amherst, Va., Trudy Washington of Madison Heights, Va., Shirley Corbett of Clinton, Md., Polly Jacobs of Suitland, Md. and Verine Bowling of Baltimore, Md., David Grooms, Ruby Grooms and LeLe Grooms who were like his children; and a host of cousins, family and friends. His remains reside at Davis Turner Funeral Services and will be ready for viewing on Friday, April 3, 2020 and Saturday, April 4, 2020. A burial will take place Monday, April 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Martin Family Cemetary, Gidsville Rd, Amherst, Va. A celebration in remembrance of our beloved Richard will be coordinated at a later date for all relatives and friends to attend. Details will be provided later. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.