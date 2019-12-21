Lewis Elvin Martin, 62, of Redfields Road, Appomattox went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Glenda M. Martin. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 11, 1957, he was a son of the late Molly M. Goin and William "Bill" Goin and the late Claude I. Martin, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Glenda; daughter, Brandy M. Paulette and husband, Troy of Appomattox; brothers, Claude I. Martin Jr. and wife, Sheryl, of Appomattox, Donny Ray Martin and wife, Dorothy "Tadpole" of Concord, and Jeffrey Martin and wife, Melissa of Ashland, Ky.; a sister, Bernadette Hansen and husband, Bobby Stewart of Appomattox; an aunt, Rebecca Moore of Appomattox; and numerous nieces, nephew, and special cousins. Lewis loved his family, his pets, farming, hunting, and fishing on their farm along the river. He was always a hardworking man and dedicated family man. He was employed by Archer Creek Foundry for over 30 years and is presently employed by Banker Steel in Lynchburg and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by Pastor Allen Gregory and Pastor David Sexton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Appomattox County Pet Center, 3074 Morningstar Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Martin, Lewis Elvin
To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.