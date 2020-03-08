Thomas Elton Martin Jr, 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Nancy Burford Martin. Born in Lynchburg, July 20, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas Elton and Nellie Mills Martin. He was a retired draftsman with Lynchburg Steel. Tom was an avid photographer and loved music of all kinds. He was truly a devoted family man and deeply loved his many dogs. He is survived by three daughters, Kim Precious (Randy), Dianne Smith and Angie DeWease (Marvin); two sons, Phillip Martin of Charlottesville and Scott Martin (Denae) of Michigan; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Kyle, Austin, Kelsey, Rachel, Erin, Harper and Jax; two great-grandchildren, River and Taylor; one brother, Gordon "Connie" Martin (Lauralyn); one sister, Judy M. Bordeaux, both of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by three granddaughters, Carrie, Crystal and Candi. Memorial contributions may be made to Campbell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 659, Rustburg, VA 24588 or Christ is Greater than Cancer, 1479 West Crossing Dr., Forest, VA 24551. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
