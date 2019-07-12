Nina Lorraine Martin Jones, of Bedford, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nina was born in Bedford, Virginia on September 13, 1958, to the late Thomas and Virginia Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Creasy and grandson, Tristan Jones. Nina is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-nine years, Ronald Jones; her children, Martin Jones and fiance, Stacey Sayre, Jody Bobbitt and husband, Jason, Joshua Jones and wife, Kate; her grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Tyler Jones, Caeden Jones, Haeva Jones, Brandon Bobbitt and Samuel Bobbitt; her brother, Penn Martin and wife, Jennie; her sisters, Carolyn Horst and husband, Bobby, Janet Peggans and husband, Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special life long friends, Donna Kay Moody and Debbie Carter. Nina was a devoted member of the Bedford Christmas Station. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds, gardening, living on her farm and spending time with her grandkids. Nina loved all animals and most people. The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses and doctors of the Centra Bedford Hospice House that took such great care of her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bedford Christmas Station, P. O. Box 1353, Bedford, VA 24523, the Centra Hospice House, P. O. Box 985, Bedford, VA 24523 or your local fire and EMS department. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Danny Holdren, the Rev. Mike Jones and the Rev. Marc Reynolds officiating. A meal and fellowship will follow the service at Timber Ridge Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Tags

Load entries