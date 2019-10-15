Joanne Witt Martin, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Runk and Pratt in Forest. Born in Lynchburg, on October 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Witt and the late Ruby Sligh Witt. Joanne was a member of Thomas Road Baptist and retired from Central Virginia Training Center after 30 years of service. Joanne loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with her two devoted and loving grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Witt. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Tammy Martin and husband, Chuck; two grandchildren, Loriel Campbell and Ryan Campbell and wife, Emily; two devoted sisters, Alice Arrington and Betty Robinson; sister-in-law, Brenda Witt; special friends, Joyce Crowder, Judy Johnson, Wanda Milton, and Virginia Hackett; and numerous other family members and friends. The family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and staff of Runk and Pratt in Forest for their compassionate care and support during Joanne's illness. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Martin family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
