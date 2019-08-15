Joan Thompson Martin Joan Thompson Martin departed this life after a long illness on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A memorial service and reception for Mrs. Martin will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg. A private burial ceremony for family and Rockbridge County friends will be held the following day at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

