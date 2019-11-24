Jo Ann Martin, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away from complications due to Alzheimer's on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Stephen Lee Martin. She was born on September 24, 1946 in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Levy Willard. Jo Ann was retired from Babcock & Wilcox. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela C. Layne and husband, Barry; as well as two grandsons, Cooper and Tyler Layne. The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Runk & Pratt Forest and Seven Hills Hospice for their care and compassion. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of one's choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

