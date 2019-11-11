Jimmy Dean Martin, 57, of Colemans Mill Road, Appomattox, died Friday, November 8, 2019. He was the husband of Carol McFaden Martin for 18 years. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 7, 1962, he was a son of the late James Haywood Martin and Betty Goin Martin of Appomattox. He was an equipment operator for VDOT for 22 years and owner of Martin Logging. Jimmy Dean was an honorary member of the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department where he had been an active member for 19 years serving as lieutenant. He was President of Black Rock Hunt Club and an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his wife, Carol and mother, Betty he is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda M. and James Bohannon and Crystal M. and Brad Kidd; a brother, Wesley T. Martin all of Appomattox; mother-in-law, Shelby McFaden of Lynchburg; brother-in-law, Doug Belter of Appomattox; sisters-in-laws, Frances and Glen Gilliam of Concord and Bobbie and Willie Mull of Forest; numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and his canine companions, Katie and Kasie. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna M. Maddox and a sister-in-law, Janet Belter. A funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by Pastor Allen Gregory. The family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Liberty Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
