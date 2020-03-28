Jeanette Williamson Martin, 86, of Forest, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Hurt, Virginia, on Sunday, December 24, 1933, to the late Alfred B. Williamson Sr. and Maude Compton Williamson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Anne Montgomery; and brothers, Earl Williamson and Barney Williamson. She is survived by her husband, Phillip M. Martin; a daughter, Teresa West (Carlton); granddaughter, Allison West Hilliard (Josh); stepson, Michael Martin; sisters, Marlene Shelton-Giles (Joe), Hilda Manning (Jesse) and Carol Moon; brother, Brady Williamson (Judy). Jeanette was a 1950 graduate of Renan High School and retired from Doctors Torbert, Massie and Robertson practices. She was a member of the Lynchburg Women of the Moose Chapter 1335. She will lie in repose from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Those who attend the cemetery service may remain in their vehicle and speaker system will broadcast the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. For families concerned about coronavirus and its impact on funerals, visitations and memorial services we invite you to call us at 434-237-9424 and we can share any updated information we have.

