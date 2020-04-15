Frances Napier Martin, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Runk and Pratt (Leesville Road). She was the wife of the late Courtney Carroll Martin Sr. Born in Massie's Mill, Va., on July 3, 1927, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin and Bettie Evans Napier. She was a long time member of Timberlake United Methodist Church and the Brookville Ruritan Club. She is survived by three daughters, Betty Thacker (Jim), Cheryl Franklin and Kimberley Martin, all of Lynchburg; one sister, Helen Thomas; one brother, Bobbie Napier; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Courtney Martin Jr. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, with the Rev. Brad McMullen officiating. To view the service live on the web, please call Diuguid Funeral Service or contact the family for the link. Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

