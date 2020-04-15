Frances Napier Martin, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Runk and Pratt (Leesville Road). She was the wife of the late Courtney Carroll Martin Sr. Born in Massie's Mill, Va., on July 3, 1927, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin and Bettie Evans Napier. She was a long time member of Timberlake United Methodist Church and the Brookville Ruritan Club. She is survived by three daughters, Betty Thacker (Jim), Cheryl Franklin and Kimberley Martin, all of Lynchburg; one sister, Helen Thomas; one brother, Bobbie Napier; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Courtney Martin Jr. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, with the Rev. Brad McMullen officiating. To view the service live on the web, please call Diuguid Funeral Service or contact the family for the link. Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Service information
Apr 17
Funeral Service
Friday, April 17, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Apr 16
Public Visitation
Thursday, April 16, 2020
11:00AM-5:00PM
11:00AM-5:00PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Public Visitation begins.
Apr 17
Interment
Friday, April 17, 2020
2:15PM-2:30PM
2:15PM-2:30PM
Fort Hill Memorial Park
Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.