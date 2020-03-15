Evelyn Randolph Carter Martin, a gracious and dignified lady closed her eyes and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Evelyn Martin was born on December 1, 1919 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the daughter of George W. and Eva Randolph Carter. The youngest of seven siblings, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and five sisters. On June 21, 1948, she united in marriage to Clarence Edward Martin Sr., to this union two children were born, Anita Martin Cowles and Clarence E. Martin Jr. Her husband preceded her in 1978. Affectionately Evelyn is called Ma, Mommy, Gigi and Honey by friends and family members. Evelyn leaves beautiful memories to her family and dear friends. Devoted to her family she leaves one granddaughter, Jonita (Damon) Cowles; three great- grandchildren, Maya Stokley, Yazmin Stokley and Donovan Stokley; one niece, Valerie Martin; one nephew, Charles Aaron Julius Walker; one goddaughter, Michelle Davies; children of her heart, Curley and Joan Scott; and a host of dear friends and church family. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Rivermont Baptist Church with Pastor, Rev. Bryon J. Elliott, officiating. The interment will be in the Forest hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
