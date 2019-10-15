Eddie Albert Martin, age 86, of Madison Heights, widower of Shirley Inez Martin, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 15, 1932, in Amherst County, son of the late, James H. and Luella S. Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Wayne Martin; 4 brothers, Doss Martin, James Martin, Hester Martin, and Emmett Martin; and three sisters, Odell Davis, Essie Quinn, and Georgie Mays. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Eddie was a devoted hard working family man. He spent countless hours on his farm caring for his animals that he was so proud of. Ed was not a procrastinator and was mister fix it for anyone. He never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a contagious smile. He is survived by a daughter, Charlotte M. Knight (Calvin) and granddaughter, Courtney Knight Kirby (Michael). Both girls were his world. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special furry baby, Dixie. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Mark Grooms officiating. Entombment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family request memorials take the form of donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org or to a humane society of one's choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.