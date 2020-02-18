Donald E. Martin, born to Ed and Elva Martin on December 10, 1936, 83, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Fitzgerald. After graduating from William Fleming High School and 6 months at Va. Tech, he went to work for Piedmont Airlines, in Roanoke for 12 years attaining Chief Agent of Operations. He was promoted to Assistant Station Manager, at Washington National Airport. After 2 and half years in Washington, he was promoted to station manager in Lynchburg, Va. After 12 years in Lynchburg, he was promoted to station manager in Asheville, N.C. After 7 years in Asheville and the buyout by U.S. Air, he returned to Lynchburg and retired there after 34 years with the Airlines. Mr. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Joshua Family Sunday School class. He drove a church bus and was the chairman of the Baptism committee for several years. Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce D. Martin; sons, Kevin Martin (Elizabeth) and Rodney Martin (Cheli); and grandchildren, Avery, Courteney, Tiffany, and Daniel. Services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.