Christopher Richard Martin, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, peacefully at his home. Born July 30, 1964, in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he spent his whole life. He was preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr and Mrs S. Thomas Martin and his maternal grandparents, Mr and Mrs Joseph Richardson and his father, Samuel T. Martin Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Doris Martin; his mother, Jane R. Martin; his brother, Samuel T. Martin, III and family; his sister, Elizabeth M. Faircloth and family; a devoted mother-in-law, Susan S. Padgett; and a plethora of family and friends including his childhood buddies and adult friends, Robert Flippin and Peter Young. Chris was an avid Virginia Tech fan and could be caught watching anything from football to basketball to wrestling to softball. He was also a huge music lover and appreciated many genres. He often spoke of fishing with his "granddaddy Dick" as a child after his passing when grandmother "Mimi" took over those duties. Chris was truly the most loving and devoted husband and partner anyone could be lucky enough to have, always smiling with open arms for his "Sweet Doris". He was a kind & gentle man, a loyal friend and an honest voice when you needed (and sometimes when you didn't). Until we meet again... save me a place on the riverbank! Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
