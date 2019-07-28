Carolyn Mae Martin, 88 passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2019. Born February 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Martin and Grace Wieringo. Carolyn graduated from Lynchburg School of Nursing and in 1956, joined the U.S. Air Force. She proudly served her country as an U.S. Air Force nurse and traveled extensively during her 20 year career in the military. During that time, she also had the privilege and honor to be nurse to the USAF Thunderbirds. She served in the Vietnam War and in 1976, retired from the U.S. Air Force having achieved the rank of Major. Following her military retirement, Carolyn spent time in Las Vegas working in realty before moving back home to Lynchburg, to take care of her aging mother to whom she was devoted. While taking care of her mother, Carolyn worked in the floral department of a local grocery store. She enjoyed her work there, especially during prom season when she would assist the boys in picking out corsages for their prom dates. Carolyn was fiercely independent. She was used to doing things on her own and in her own time. As she aged and her body began to fail her, she never let go of her independent nature. She was also a loving person who was always looking for ways to help or be generous to her friends and those close to her. Carolyn is survived by her aunt, Edith Barley along with numerous cousins and special friends. A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Wayne Wingfield on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the organization of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.