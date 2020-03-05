Dorothy Henderson Marstin, 89, of Brookneal, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Marstin. Mrs. Marstin was born in Campbell County, on August 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Charles Robert Henderson and Josephine Harper Henderson. She was a member of Hat Creek Presbyterian Church. She is survived by three sons, James Marstin (Hope), Michael Marstin (Dianne) and Curly Marstin (Darlene), all of Brookneal; six grandchildren, Michele Mason of Hurt, Rebecca Angel (Ryan) of Brookneal, Ginny Vilushis (Robert) of Savannah, Ga., Kristin Marstin and Amber Marstin, both of Lynchburg, and Lauren Marstin of Christiansburg; and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Annie Vilushis. She was preceded in death by a brother, Garland Henderson. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hat Creek Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Dick Boswell with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at the church and at the home of Curly and Darlene Marstin other times. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Marstin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries