Heaven drafted another left fielder to it's team. Nathaniel "Nat" Marshall Sr., was called to his out-field position on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Lynchburg. He was born on October 29, 1932, to William Armistead and Bessie Anderson Marshalll of Rustburg. Nat's favorite past-times were baseball, fishing, wrestling and quartet gospel singing. His proudest achievements was being the biggest fan and founding father of the Sprirual Workers of Central Virginia. He is survived by his wife on 68 years, Bertha Alexander Marshall of the residence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Marshall and Vernon Marshal; two sisters, Rosalie Hamlette and Geraldine Marshall. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Nathaniel Marshall Jr.(Janice), David Marshall both of Rustburg, Carroll Marshall(Lolita) and Michael Marshall (Deborah) of Lynchburg; two daughters, Patricia Taylor of Baltimore, Md. and Carolyn Hayden (Ray) of Madison Heights; one brother, Louis Marshall(Vivian) of Gladys; one sister, Louise Marshall of Lynchburg; three additional sisters-in-law, Mary Alexander, Blance Edwards and Barbara Jones; his legacy also includes 18 grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Community Funeral Home directing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.