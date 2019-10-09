James Edward Marshall "Jimmy", 65, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and a host of aunts and uncles. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 39 years, son, daughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of James "Jimmy" life will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg, with Pastor Mark Everhart officiating. The interment will be in the First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Rustburg. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
