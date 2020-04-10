Betty Pribble Marshall, 86, of Clifford, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Clifford, on May 20, 1933, Mrs. Marshall was the daughter of the late Benjamin Carrington and Lula Nash Pribble. She is survived by her husband, Red Marshall of Clifford; daughter, Becky Hogan (Butch) of Bedford; grandchildren, Chris Alto (Heather), Martha Rector (Jason), and Ben Hogan; great-grandchildren, Autumn Myers (Corey), Hunter Alto, Emily Rector, Chad Rector and Ryleigh Alto; and special buddy, Toby. A graveside service will be held privately in the Pribble Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amherst Life Saving Crew, P.O. Box 193, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

