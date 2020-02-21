Mr. Adolphus Lee Marshall, age 62, of Brookneal, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Rafus Ray Marshall and Mrs. Marie Hill Marshall. He is survived by his devoted wife, Vara Marshall of the home; two sons, Faevion A. Marshall of Oklahoma and Marquette Jones of Washington, D.C.; one granddaughter, Autumn Jones of Seattle, Wash.; three sisters, Carnesa Gooden of Lynchburg, Naomi Perkins of Charlottesville, and Jeanne Marshall of Rustburg; two brothers, Rufus Marshall of Concord and Carl Marshall (Lois) of Lynchburg; four sisters-in-law, Clementine Saunders (Roosevelt) of Danville, Gloria Anderson (James) of Richmond, Balinda Mitchell (EJ) Danville and Jacqueline Wells (Fred) of Lawton, Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Wayne Mitchell (Sabrina) of Gretna; one aunt, Gertrude McCoy; two uncles, Richard Marshall and Lewis Marshall; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hat Creek Baptist Church in Brookneal with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.jeffressfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Service information
Feb 22
Viewing
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM
Creek Baptist Church
6442 Hat Creek Rd
Brookneal, VA 24528
Feb 23
Interment
Sunday, February 23, 2020
12:00AM
Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
6442 Hat Creek Rd
Brookneal, VA 24528
