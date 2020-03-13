Douglas Wayne "Doug" Marsh, 60, of Lynchburg, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Renee Jones Marsh for almost 30 years. Born on January 14, 1960, in Luray, Va., Doug was the son of the late David Stanley Marsh and the late Lois Griffith Marsh. Doug was a business owner, educator, accomplished musician, coach/referee, aspiring poet, loving father/grandfather/brother, and devoted husband. Doug earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Old Dominion University and a Masters of Business Administration from Regent University. He was self-employed as the owner of Spectrum Services for 14 years. He was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church, where he served as a guitarist and was active in children's ministry. Prior to the family's move to Lynchburg, Doug was active on the worship team and in children's ministry at several churches in Roanoke and Wytheville. Doug was passionate about worship, studying the Bible, and sharing his faith and theological insights with others. He is survived by his wife, Renee; his children, Emily Mast (Caleb), Jeremy, Timothy (Alexandra), and Brittany, and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tracy, and his sister, Patti. Doug's life can be best described by the following scripture, "The steps of a righteous man are ordered by the Lord" (Psalms 37:23). A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Timberlake Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brian Ferrell and the Rev. Larry Brodie officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior from 12 until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Virginia Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the AFTD (Association of Fronto Temporal Degeneration) at theaftd.org. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family, (434) 237-9424. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
