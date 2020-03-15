Joyce Mae (Reamy) Markwood, 86, died, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 58 years, William "Bill" Ray Markwood. She leaves behind daughter, Vicki Lynn (Markwood) Campbell and her husband, Raymond Arnold Campbell; grandchildren, William Brennen Spencer and Elizabeth Grace Spencer; step-grandchildren, James Price, Loriel Campbell, and Ryan Campbell; daughter, Jill Suzanne Markwood; daughter, Jodie Ann (Markwood) Martin and husband, James Steven Martin. Born September 26, 1933, and raised in Colonial Beach, Virginia, she was the daughter of John and Pearl (Owens) Reamy. After graduating from High School in 1952, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the FBI. It was there she met and married Bill on February 25, 1956, at Francis Ashbury Methodist Church. The couple settled back in Lancaster, Ohio to raise their family. In 1977, they moved to Lynchburg, Va. for Bill's work at Babcock and Wilcox. Joyce was a wonderful artist, gardener, cook, and seamstress. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Xi Xi sorority and the artist group Shades of the Blue Ridge SDP. She was also a member of the Heritage United Methodist Church of Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Timberlake Rescue Squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, with the Rev. Bob Michalides officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Virginia Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
