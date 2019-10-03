Donald Rogers Markham, 80, of Goode, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Bedford County, on June 3, 1939, a son of the late Roy Markham and Eula Bryant Markham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Angus Markham; and brother, Gerald Markham. Donald is survived by a daughter, Patty Jo Spinner; two sons, Donald Bennett Markham and wife, Jennifer, Joshua Alan Markham Sr. and wife, Katherine; grandchildren, Gabrielle Nicole Spinner, Christopher Chase Markham, Tray Bennett Markham, Derek Alan Markham, Joshua Alan Markham Jr.; brothers, Bobby Markham and wife, Loretta, Jackie Markham, and Mackie Markham. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Timber Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald Gillette and Pastor Phil Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donnie Markham memorial fund c/o Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main St., Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
