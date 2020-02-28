Coby Lane Markham, 25, passed away at his residence in South Boston on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after a years-long battle with addiction. He was born on August 20, 1994, in Danville, Va. He is the son of Donna and Shane Markham and brother of Jakob Markham. He is survived by his grandfather, Nick Markham (wife, Patricia) of Forest, Va.; and a great-grandfather, Hobart Markham of Bedford, Va. He is additionally survived by his aunts and uncles, Dawn and David Morton of Hubert, N.C., Doreen Dennis Gaines of Ramseur, N.C., Daryl and Karen Dennis of Wytheville, Va., Deena Dennis McClanahan of Richlands, N.C., Danielle Dennis Scott of Rhoadesville, Va.; and 13 cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Jewel Martin Markham, Gloria Thach Dennis and Robert Dennis and one cousin, Drew Morton. Coby was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He graduated from Halifax County High School in 2012 and spent the next four years pursuing a degree in Industrial Technologies at Old Dominion University. He was a lifelong fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Washington Redskins. He loved and excelled in various athletics, especially football, where he was an all-district performer. A daredevil from the time he could crawl, he spent countless hours on rollerblades, skateboards and snowboards. He most enjoyed riding his skim board at sunset whether at Virginia Beach or Emerald Isle. He was in the ODU Ski Club and traveled to ski resorts in Colorado and Quebec to snowboard. Coby was known most for his smile, a smile that was contagious to everyone he met. He was kindhearted and generous to everyone and maintained friendships with people of all ages, races and walks of life. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in Virgilina with Pastor Jack Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Durham Rescue Mission.
Service information
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Grace Baptist Church
1058 Buckshoal Road
Virgilina, VA 24598
1058 Buckshoal Road
Virgilina, VA 24598
Guaranteed delivery before Coby's Memorial Service begins.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.