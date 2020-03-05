On November 17, 1981, in Lafayette, Indiana, a special boy was born, Randall Kerry Mann. He was taken from us on March 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Maxey Mann and his parents, Kerry and Becky Mann. He was the father of four children, Lydia, Landon, Lily, and Luke Mann; and stepfather to Robert and Jessica Epperson. He is survived by five siblings, Rachel (Rocky) Baldwin, Keith (Jennifer) Mann, Karl (Rachel) Mann, Kristi (Justin) Lovelace, and Ruth (Mike) Adkins. He is also survived by his in-laws, Elaine and Bob Maxey; and his brothers-and sisters-in-law, April (Lynn) Reed, Carlos (Kristi) Whaley, Angela (Ben) Chapman, and Steven Whaley. Randall had a special place in his heart for inner city youth and dedicated his life to coaching them. He had a passion for everything that he did, giving 100% to everything, especially his family. Randall graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1999 and worked many years as an electrician. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Randal had a heart of gold and will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Randall's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 110 Melinda Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, with Bishop Chris Malone officiating. Interment to follow the service at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
