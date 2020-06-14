Phyllis Hodges Mann, 90, of Concord, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Mann; her parents, the late Bedie Elizabeth Hodges and Clarence Marvin Hodges, Sr.; brothers, Clarence M. Hodges Jr., and Thomas E. Hodges. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Faye M. Routon (Mike) of Madison Heights, Bobbie M. Bourne (Richard) of Concord, and Tommie M. Lawhorne (Kenny) of Concord, Sarah H. Feagan of Lynchburg; 10 grandchildren, DeeDee Hicks, Eric Bourne, Lori Burnette, Geoffrey Bourne Carey Feagan-Allocco, Michael Routon, Sean Routon, Cheria Bliss, Kevin Lawhorne, Nichol Williamson; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn H. Crosby (Charles) Orlando, Fla., sister-in-law, Josephine Hodges of Bedford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was raised in Lynchburg and New London and was a graduate of New London Academy being active in womens sports. Phyllis will be remembered for the wonderful mother, caregiver and friend that she was to all. She was a long-time member of Tyreeanna United Methodist Church where she served as a certified lay speaker, and a member of the choir as well as a Sunday School teacher. She often said she taught all classes except the adult men's. She retired from B & W and was an early member of Concord Rescue Squad Women's Auxiliary, often acting as "victim" in training exercises. An avid gardener and teacher that leaves a legacy of having raised strong women. She was very active in mentoring to youth in 4-H and the MYF. She leaves behind many lifelong friends from her church, her neighborhood, and her work. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, burial to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.