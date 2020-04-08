James "Joe" Voyd Mann Jr., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1958, in Lynchburg, son of the late James V. Mann and the late Glenda J. Fields. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nena Mann and a son, Joshua Mann. Joe work for Masterbrand and he loved all sports. While his greatest passion was the Washington Redskins, he also loved the Virginia Cavaliers and NASCAR. He is survived by a son, Joseph Mann; his fiancé, Shelley A. Lenhart; stepdaughter, Shelley Marie Moore (David Cash); stepson, Carl James Lenhart Bussell (Jennifer Toler); sister, Shelia Mann (Lawrence); half-sister, Catherine Martin; eight step-grandchildren, Brannon Moore, Mason Cash, Macy Moore, Matthew Cash, McKenna Cash, Christian Bussell, Ian Toler, and Autumn Bussell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, for the public to pay their respects. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or a story about Joe to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. A private Graveside service for family only will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The service will be live streamed live via Facebook and can be viewed by going to the "Whitten Funeral Home" Facebook page. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
