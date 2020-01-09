Gladys Louise Donner Mann, 89, of North Creek Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Andrew Morton Mann. Born in Richmond, March 15, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Annie Lohman and William Donner. Gladys was a member of Rocks Baptist Church. She is survived by three children, Carol Sue Pepper and husband, Owen, of Virginia Beach, Thomas Paul Mann and wife, Valerie, of Chesterfield and Annie Mae Gillespie and husband, Thomas, of Chesterfield; one sister, Mildred Britt and husband, Stan of Powhatan; sister-in-law, Peggy Crump and husband, Irvin, of Pamplin; two grandchildren, Thomas Paul Mann Jr., and wife, Christina, and Michael Andrew Mann and wife, Jamie; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 13 siblings. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rocks Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Lee officiating. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Mann, Gladys Louise Donner
