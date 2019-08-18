Edith Darlene Mann, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all of those that were blessed to know her. She began her life in Saltville, Virginia, on November 20, 1937, the youngest child of Jim & Charlotte Eskridge. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg. A celebration of Edith's life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg with the Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Matthew 5:4- Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tree of Life Ministries. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

