Beatrice Roberts Mann, 94, of Rustburg, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Babcock Manor. She was the wife of the late Chap Harmon Mann. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 5, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Colena Doss and Mott McKinley Roberts. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and retired as a shipping department supervisor for Dale Garment Company. She is survived by a son, Ronald Gray Mann and wife, Barbara of Appomattox. Beatrice was the oldest of ten brothers and sisters, Mott Roberts, Hunter Roberts, Gerald Roberts, Ned Roberts, Fred Roberts, David Roberts, Dot Woody, Ruby Jacobs, and Cat Drinkard. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2772 Bethany Road, Rustburg, officiated by the Rev. Jennifer Vestal Moore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 327, Rustburg, VA 24588. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.