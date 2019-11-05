Ernest Johnson Manley, of Big Island, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home. He was the loving husband of Dana Manley. Ernest was born on November 25, 1939, to the late Sidney Manley and Evelyn Palmer Manley in Big Island, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. In addition to his wife, Ernest is survived by his children, Bridget Riley and husband, Carlton, Stacey Wilson and husband, Rodney, and Jon Manley and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Phillip Riley, Jamie Riley, Amanda Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Kayleigh Manley, and Keri Manley; three great-grandchildren; four great-stepchildren; and siblings, Lester Manley and wife, Betsy, Nancy Ragland and husband, David. Ernest worked diligently as a shift maintenance mechanic. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish. His other hobbies included gardening and farming. He was known by many for his generous nature. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Hospice for their help through this difficult time. A memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hunting Creek Cemetery with Pastor Ken Bledsoe and the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
