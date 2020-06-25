Dana Marie Humphreys Manley, 75, of Big Island, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at VCU Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Ernest Johnson Manley. Dana was born November 24, 1944, to the late Graham Daniel Humphreys Sr. and Vivian Hall Humphreys. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Humphreys and sister Cindy Jarvis. Dana worked as a mail carrier for the Postal Service for many years delivering mail in Big Island. She was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church. In her spare time, Dana enjoyed crocheting, gardening, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. Dana was well known for sending cards to all that she knew. Dana is survived by her children, Bridget Riley and husband, Carlton, Stacey Wilson and husband, Rodney, Jon Manley and wife Cynthia; grandchildren, Phillip Riley, Jamie Riley, Amanda Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Kayleigh Manley and Keri Manley; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gale Quick and husband, Walter and Lynn Harris and husband, Don. A graveside service will be held at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ken Bledsoe and the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford and at other times at her residence. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

