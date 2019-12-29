Paul Edward Mamola, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Paul was born in the Miners Mill section of Wilkes Barre, Pa., the son of the late Charles and Mary Mamola. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in both the US Maritime service and the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Instrument Engineer in the Nuclear Division of Babcock & Wilcox; and was previously employed for 25 years at the Brookhaven National Laboratory Nuclear Division in Upton, N.Y. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Dunleavy Mamola, formerly of Scranton to whom he was together with for almost 75 years and a brother, Edward. He is survived by his four children, Patricia Diamond and husband, Sam, Tucson, Ariz., Mary Jane Mamola and husband, Gary, Longmont, Colo., Paul Mamola and wife, Erica, De Soto, Texas, Robin Mamola, Lynchburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Sarah O'Donnell and husband, Joshua, Washington, D.C., Rebekah Diamond, Tucson, Ariz., Jacob Mamola, De Soto, Texas, Mitchell Mamola, De Soto, Texas; and great-granddaughters, Molly and Ruby O'Donnell. He is also survived by his brother, Karl Mamola and his wife, Claire, Portland, Ore.; niece, Melanie and her son, Andrew, Portland, Ore.; brother-in-law, Richard Dunleavy and wife, Jean, Scranton, Pa.; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
